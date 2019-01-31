Jiba's lawyers concerned allegations against Shaun Abrahams may prejudice her
Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team says it is concerned that she might be found guilty by association following the emergence of serious allegations against former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.
PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team says it is concerned that she might be found guilty by association following the emergence of serious allegations against former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.
The submission was made at the start of the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Thursday, where deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr is scheduled to testify.
The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Advocate Norman Arendse says that Hofmeyr’s affidavit is replete with allegations against Abrahams.
“Mr Hofmeyr, in his affidavit, makes allegations which if true are very serious, and if not, true they are plainly false and defamatory. Our job is not to defend Mr Abrahams.”
Arendse says that Abrahams should be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations made against him.
“We’re concerned that if the allegations against Mr Abrahams, which we would be in a very difficult position to contest, stand, our client Ms Jiba would somehow be found guilty by association.”
WATCH: Willie Hofmeyr gives evidence at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
