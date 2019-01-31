Ivory Coast MP on hunger strike over jail sentence
A Member of Parliament in the Ivory Coast has gone on hunger strike after being sentenced to one year in jail for tweeting fake news.
The authorities say that the parliamentarian’s social media post caused violent riots.
Former Sports Minister Alain Lobognan tweeted that prosecutors were about to arrest a fellow MP.
The authorities insist that this was never the case and that the MP’s fake new had led to violent protests.
Lobognan has gone on a hunger strike since receiving the jail sentence.
He claims that he’s the target of a politically-motivated attack.
Lobognan is close to Parliamentary Speaker Guillaume Soro, who’s a former rebel leader and prime minister.
Soro’s fallen out with President Alassane Ouattara, whom he plans to oppose in elections scheduled for next year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
