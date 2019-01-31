House destroyed in Durbanville vegetation fire

The fire has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the fire that broke out in Durbanville is under control on Thursday.

One house was destroyed and no injuries have been reported at this stage.

The incident comes after a string of fires that have ravaged the Western Cape recently.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne says: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vegetation fire in Durbanville on Thursday afternoon. So far, only a house was destroyed in the fire.”