Hitchhiker to appear in court for shooting lift driver
A man is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly shooting a motorist who had given him a lift in Brackenfell.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly shooting a motorist who had given him a lift in Brackenfell.
The incident occurred earlier this week when the 40-year-old driver was allegedly shot dead by the hitchhiker.
The 25-year-old suspect is believed to have tried to rob the victim as they were driving.
The police's Andre Traut says that the suspect was apprehended in Scottsville shortly after the incident.
"A 40-year-old male was shot and killed by a suspect who got a lift with him. The victim was shot while during the apparent robbery. His vehicle then collided with a wall in Frans Conradie Drive in Brackenfell and the suspect fled the scene. The circumstances are being investigated."
Popular in Local
-
Nkosana Makate grateful for support in compensation battle against Vodacom
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
Vodacom beefs up security over Please Call Me mass action threat
-
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
-
Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest
-
Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.