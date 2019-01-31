Hitchhiker to appear in court for shooting lift driver

A man is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly shooting a motorist who had given him a lift in Brackenfell.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly shooting a motorist who had given him a lift in Brackenfell.

The incident occurred earlier this week when the 40-year-old driver was allegedly shot dead by the hitchhiker.

The 25-year-old suspect is believed to have tried to rob the victim as they were driving.

The police's Andre Traut says that the suspect was apprehended in Scottsville shortly after the incident.

"A 40-year-old male was shot and killed by a suspect who got a lift with him. The victim was shot while during the apparent robbery. His vehicle then collided with a wall in Frans Conradie Drive in Brackenfell and the suspect fled the scene. The circumstances are being investigated."