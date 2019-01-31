Gabrielle Union slams 'mommy shamers'

The 'Being Mary Jane' star welcomed daughter Kaavia James into the world two months ago with her husband Dwyane Wade.

LONDON - Gabrielle Union says she had to hit back at the "mommy shamers" from day one when she became a parent to Kaavia James.

The Being Mary Jane star welcomed her daughter into the world two months ago with her husband Dwyane Wade but she isn't worried about making motherhood mistakes publicly.

She said: "I had to hit the mommy shamers day [from] one. I'm going to do it my way. I'm sure I'm going to make all kinds of mistakes and when I ask for help, which I will, I would love to hear all y'all's advice. Everybody has been on my journey of pain and anguish and trauma, and I owe it to myself to enjoy every second of my joy."

And Union - who has been open about her fertility struggles before welcoming Kaavia via a surrogate - has no plans to stop sharing her story online and refuses to answer to anybody but herself.

She added to People magazine: "If you've been rocking with me, in my misery and my pain and my failures, I want you to enjoy my joys. If you can't just sit back and enjoy the miracles without offering every piece of advice Nana ever gave you, it's okay to unfollow. It's okay to just enjoy the ride ... I want to be able to make whatever choice I want to make and not have to answer to anybody but me.

"As long as I feel good, as long as I feel confident, screw you. Look in the mirror and fix your own life. [I want to] give people that example of somebody who refuses to let anyone dictate what the hell I do or don't do or say or don't say."