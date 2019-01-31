Gabrielle Union slams 'mommy shamers'
The 'Being Mary Jane' star welcomed daughter Kaavia James into the world two months ago with her husband Dwyane Wade.
LONDON - Gabrielle Union says she had to hit back at the "mommy shamers" from day one when she became a parent to Kaavia James.
The Being Mary Jane star welcomed her daughter into the world two months ago with her husband Dwyane Wade but she isn't worried about making motherhood mistakes publicly.
She said: "I had to hit the mommy shamers day [from] one. I'm going to do it my way. I'm sure I'm going to make all kinds of mistakes and when I ask for help, which I will, I would love to hear all y'all's advice. Everybody has been on my journey of pain and anguish and trauma, and I owe it to myself to enjoy every second of my joy."
And Union - who has been open about her fertility struggles before welcoming Kaavia via a surrogate - has no plans to stop sharing her story online and refuses to answer to anybody but herself.
She added to People magazine: "If you've been rocking with me, in my misery and my pain and my failures, I want you to enjoy my joys. If you can't just sit back and enjoy the miracles without offering every piece of advice Nana ever gave you, it's okay to unfollow. It's okay to just enjoy the ride ... I want to be able to make whatever choice I want to make and not have to answer to anybody but me.
"As long as I feel good, as long as I feel confident, screw you. Look in the mirror and fix your own life. [I want to] give people that example of somebody who refuses to let anyone dictate what the hell I do or don't do or say or don't say."
More in Lifestyle
-
Go vegan and receive free concert tickets - Beyoncé & Jay-Z to fans
-
Caitlyn Jenner gets trademarks rejected
-
Celine Dion biopic ‘The Power Of Love’ is in the works
-
Lil Wayne sues former lawyer
-
Study: Vaping better for quitting smoking than patches, gum
-
As we age, sexual activity still important for wellbeing - study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.