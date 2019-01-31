Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears

Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster says that the facilities management company continued to hire luxurious cars for Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter even though she kept on damaging them.

Vorster has testified at the state capture commission, confirming much of the testimony of former executive Angelo Agrizzi.

The commission has previously heard that Bosasa paid the now Environmental Affairs Minister R50,000 in cash per month, bought her groceries, including expensive alcohol and lambs, and had her relatives' funerals paid all for her political connections and close proximity to former President Jacob Zuma.

Vorster Says in 2015, Gavin Watson instructed him to hire a cabriolet for Mokonyane’s daughter.

He says that when he told Watson he couldn’t find the cabriolet, he instructed him to get any car as long as it was luxurious.

“We ordered an Audi A3, silver in colour, rented that from Bidvest. I had to pick up the vehicle and take it through to the minister’s house.”

He says Mokonyane’s daughter previously bumped vehicles but that didn’t stop them from hiring the cars because Watson always said this:

“He said to me: ‘Frans, do whatever she wants.'”

He says he had to drop everything he was doing to attend to the minister’s needs because she had a lot of influence and opened doors for Bosasa.

