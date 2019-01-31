Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster says that the facilities management company continued to hire luxurious cars for Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter even though she kept on damaging them.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster says that the facilities management company continued to hire luxurious cars for Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s daughter even though she kept on damaging them.
Vorster has testified at the state capture commission, confirming much of the testimony of former executive Angelo Agrizzi.
The commission has previously heard that Bosasa paid the now Environmental Affairs Minister R50,000 in cash per month, bought her groceries, including expensive alcohol and lambs, and had her relatives' funerals paid all for her political connections and close proximity to former President Jacob Zuma.
Vorster Says in 2015, Gavin Watson instructed him to hire a cabriolet for Mokonyane’s daughter.
He says that when he told Watson he couldn’t find the cabriolet, he instructed him to get any car as long as it was luxurious.
“We ordered an Audi A3, silver in colour, rented that from Bidvest. I had to pick up the vehicle and take it through to the minister’s house.”
He says Mokonyane’s daughter previously bumped vehicles but that didn’t stop them from hiring the cars because Watson always said this:
“He said to me: ‘Frans, do whatever she wants.'”
He says he had to drop everything he was doing to attend to the minister’s needs because she had a lot of influence and opened doors for Bosasa.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media
-
#MokgoroInquiry: Richard Mdluli case documents still classified
-
DA wants details of Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane meeting to be made public
-
Parliament gears up for this year’s Sona
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.