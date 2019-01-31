Eastern Cape man dies after being struck by lightning
This follows an incident near Upington in the Northern Cape on Tuesday, where four people died after they were struck by lightning in an open filed.
CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man has died after he was struck by lightning in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape.
The incident occurred in the Fameni locality this week while the man was walking; he died on the scene.
Police spokesperson captain Jackson Manatha says: “The deceased was walking alone when he was struck by lightning. At this point in time, we’re not prepared to divulge his identity since some of his relatives have not yet been informed of his death.”
The two men and two women were working on a farm when a thunderstorm hit the area.
Five other workers were treated for shock.
