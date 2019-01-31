Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s former chief executive has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the disciplinary process against former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was procedurally fair and above board.

Karen van Rensburg testified at the inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

Breytenbach testified on Tuesday that she believed that her disciplinary process was initiated to pull her off the case against the then head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Advocate Van Rensburg was responsible for initiating the disciplinary process against Breytenbach.

She says that she did it at the behest of then acting prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Shaun Fergus asked Van Rensburg about Jiba’s involvement in the process.

"You, in fact, say in your affidavit that Advocate Jiba had no influence over that."

To which Van Rensburg replied: "I wasn't discussing it with her at that point. It was my area of responsibility and I didn't have to go back and tell her every step of the way what was going on. She told me what I must do and I was carrying on doing what I had to do. She didn't tell me 'do this and do that.'"

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyer is scheduled to testify on Thursday.