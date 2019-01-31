Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s former chief executive has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the disciplinary process against former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was procedurally fair and above board.

A screengrab of former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 29 January 2019.
A screengrab of former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 29 January 2019.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s former chief executive has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the disciplinary process against former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was procedurally fair and above board.

Karen van Rensburg testified at the inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

Breytenbach testified on Tuesday that she believed that her disciplinary process was initiated to pull her off the case against the then head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Advocate Van Rensburg was responsible for initiating the disciplinary process against Breytenbach.

She says that she did it at the behest of then acting prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Shaun Fergus asked Van Rensburg about Jiba’s involvement in the process.

"You, in fact, say in your affidavit that Advocate Jiba had no influence over that."

To which Van Rensburg replied: "I wasn't discussing it with her at that point. It was my area of responsibility and I didn't have to go back and tell her every step of the way what was going on. She told me what I must do and I was carrying on doing what I had to do. She didn't tell me 'do this and do that.'"

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyer is scheduled to testify on Thursday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA