Diepkloof Food Lover's Market store to reopen following health & safety concerns
The retailer came under fire earlier this month when a video emerged showing a rat feasting on a salad in the fresh food section.
JOHANNESBURG – The Food Lover's Market Diepkloof store which was recently shut down due to health and safety concerns will re-open on Thursday.
The retailer came under fire earlier this month when a video emerged showing a rat feasting on a salad in the fresh food section.
Following a public outcry, Food Lover's Market also closed its Jabulani branch temporarily for deep cleaning.
The outlet says that instead of doing a thorough deep clean of its Diepkloof store, it opted to bring forward a scheduled revamp.
The store’s legal and compliance director Nigel Meintjies says that the premises have passed a safety inspection carried out by the City of Joburg’s Health and Safety Department.
Along with the store’s makeover, Food Lover's Market says that it is in contact with the community to ensure a good shopping experience for consumers.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Vodacom shuts stores at Midrand HQ as protesters arrive
-
Nkosana Makate grateful for support in compensation battle against Vodacom
-
Ex-Sanlam financial advisor ordered to repay clients he defrauded
-
Vodacom beefs up security over Please Call Me mass action threat
-
Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
-
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.