Diepkloof Food Lover's Market store to reopen following health & safety concerns

JOHANNESBURG – The Food Lover's Market Diepkloof store which was recently shut down due to health and safety concerns will re-open on Thursday.

The retailer came under fire earlier this month when a video emerged showing a rat feasting on a salad in the fresh food section.

Following a public outcry, Food Lover's Market also closed its Jabulani branch temporarily for deep cleaning.

The outlet says that instead of doing a thorough deep clean of its Diepkloof store, it opted to bring forward a scheduled revamp.

The store’s legal and compliance director Nigel Meintjies says that the premises have passed a safety inspection carried out by the City of Joburg’s Health and Safety Department.

Along with the store’s makeover, Food Lover's Market says that it is in contact with the community to ensure a good shopping experience for consumers.

