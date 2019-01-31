Demawusa confident Metrobus management will sign deal to end strike

Metrobus suspended its services on Tuesday after drivers affiliated to the union went on strike over a number of grievances, including wages.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) says it's confident its members will reach an agreement with Metrobus management on Thursday to end their strike.

Metrobus says that Demawusa is not a majority union and only a small number of its employees went on strike but more drivers have been intimidated and have chosen not to report for work.

Demawusa's Dion Makhura says that they've been in talks with management.

“I can promise you we are at about 99% to end the strike. There was only one small little issue which disturbed us but I spoke to one of the directors this morning; we’re confident we’re going to have an agreement.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)