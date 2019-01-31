Mayor Dan Plato addresses protesters, promises to visit affected areas
Protesters told the Cape Town mayor they need access to water and that they’re tired of relieving themselves in bushes and portable toilets.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has heeded the protesters’ call for him to address them.
On Thursday afternoon, Plato took to the steps of the Civic Centre to hear residents’ grievances.
They’ve told him they need access to water and that they’re tired of relieving themselves in bushes and portable toilets, which are in a poor state in many of Cape Town's informal settlements.
#CT_Protest Mayor Dan Plato has heeded the call to address protesting residents. LI pic.twitter.com/qQ0k7AQJQt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
Plato has written down these grievances and promised he’d visit the each of the affected areas: “The one request issue is you want water, services and electricity. Now, what is the basic right? If there’s a community without water I want to know about that, but then the leadership must provide the area where there are no pipes and water provision.”
Residents from Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Kraaifontein and Hout Bay have gathered at the Civic Centre’s entrances and exits.
Mangaliso Gqoloda from Seskhona Village in Philippi East is one of just over a thousand people who is illegally occupying a plot of land: “We’re asking for toilets, we don’t have water. We drink water with cows and pigs.”
#CT_Protest Protestors say they won’t budge until Mayor Dan Plato addresses them. LI pic.twitter.com/BFcMbDQo8g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
Service delivery demands and grievances are what they’ve brought to the City of Cape Town’s doorstep.
Gqoloda says they won’t leave the Civic Centre until they receive answers from Plato.
#CT_Protest Residents here from Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Philippi East, Hout Bay want access to water, toilets. LI pic.twitter.com/vvwNdmasOq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
