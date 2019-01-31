CT taxi driver who helped passengers during robbery dies in hospital

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a group of men were robbing a taxi full of passengers in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after an 81-year-old taxi driver was robbed and killed in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a group of men were robbing a taxi full of passengers.

The driver managed to help his passengers to get off the taxi.

He then drove off to a hospital where he later passed away.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says: “According to the information, the police responded to a complaint at a hospital and upon their arrival, they found an 81-year-old victim who had gunshot wounds to his body. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrest at this stage.”