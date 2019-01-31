Popular Topics
CT protesters: 'We drink water with cows and pigs'

Protesting informal settlers have gathered at the Civic Centre on Thursday morning demanding answers to their grievances over alleged poor services in their areas.

Residents from Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Kraaifontein and Hout Bay protesting out Cape Town’s Civic Centre on 31 January 19. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting informal settlers have gathered at the Civic Centre on Thursday morning demanding answers to their grievances over alleged poor services in their areas.

Demonstrators say that although they are unlawfully occupying land they still need access to water, toilets and electricity.

Residents from Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Kraaifontein and Hout Bay have gathered at the Civic Centre’s entrances and exits.

Mangaliso Gqoloda from Seskhona Village in Philippi East is one of just over a thousand people who is illegally occupying a plot of land.

"We’re asking for toilets, we don’t have water. We drink water with cows and pigs."

Service delivery demands and grievances are what they’ve brought to the City of Cape Town’s doorstep.

Gqoloda says they won’t leave the Civic Centre until they receive answers from Mayor Dan Plato.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

