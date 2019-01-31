CT protesters: 'We drink water with cows and pigs'
Protesting informal settlers have gathered at the Civic Centre on Thursday morning demanding answers to their grievances over alleged poor services in their areas.
Demonstrators say that although they are unlawfully occupying land they still need access to water, toilets and electricity.
Residents from Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Kraaifontein and Hout Bay have gathered at the Civic Centre’s entrances and exits.
#CT_Protest Protestors say they won’t budge until Mayor Dan Plato addresses them. LI pic.twitter.com/BFcMbDQo8g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
Mangaliso Gqoloda from Seskhona Village in Philippi East is one of just over a thousand people who is illegally occupying a plot of land.
"We’re asking for toilets, we don’t have water. We drink water with cows and pigs."
Service delivery demands and grievances are what they’ve brought to the City of Cape Town’s doorstep.
Gqoloda says they won’t leave the Civic Centre until they receive answers from Mayor Dan Plato.
#CT_Protest Protestors say using bushes to relieve themselves has stripped them of their dignity. LI pic.twitter.com/iO8kGGAdRX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
#CT_Protest Residents here from Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Philippi East, Hout Bay want access to water, toilets. LI pic.twitter.com/vvwNdmasOq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
