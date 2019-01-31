CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children
Mitchells Plain CPF member Shakeenah Daniels was hit by a stray bullet while trying to save children who were playing outside in Tafelsig on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain anti-crime activist says getting caught in the crossfire of gang violence will not deter her.
Shakeenah Daniels was hit by a stray bullet in Tafelsig on Monday night.
She was shot on the ear and has since been discharged from the hospital.
Daniels says she was concerned for the safety of children playing outside when she heard the gunshots.
She was shot as she tried to pull a boy out of harm’s way.
“We were three members on scene and tried to get the children out the way, as well the people of the community. I grabbed one boy as he was still in front. When I turned around that’s when the bullet hit me on my ear.”
The Community Policing Forum member acknowledges it could've been worse and she says she's grateful to still be alive to tell her story.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with that shooting.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
