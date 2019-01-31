Court orders against further occupation of Woodstock hospital site

The court order does not allow existing occupiers to further erect or extend any structures. They are also not allowed to bring in furniture.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has obtained a final interdict preventing further illegal occupation of the Woodstock hospital site.

The city says its currently considering the way forward.

Mayco member Malusi Booi says: “There are about 700 occupants on that site that will stay there. As much as we can’t call it a victory, we now know the number of people we’re dealing with.”