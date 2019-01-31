Cops investigate after body of baby boy found in Gugulethu

He was found by a passer-by on Wednesday and there have been no arrests yet.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after the body of a baby boy was found in a canal in Gugulethu.

The police Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Circumstances surrounding this matter are under investigation. We’re appealing to the community or anyone with more information to contact Gugulethu police at 021 684 2300.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)