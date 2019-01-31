City of CT may close Manenberg swimming pool after attack on official

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the man, patrolling along the perimeter of the swimming pool, noticed a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has condemned an attack on a Recreation and Parks Department employee at the Manenberg swimming pools.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a 31-year-old man, patrolling along the perimeter of the swimming pool, noticed a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised.

He then spotted a group of boys trying to gain entry to the facility through the opening.

When attempting to close it, while trying to contact law enforcement, one of the boys hurled a brick at the staff member that hit him in the face.

The man was disorientated and bleeding profusely and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Zahid Badroodien says: “This is the second incident at Manenberg swimming pools in the last seven days. Last week, three contractor vehicles belonging to a contractor who was working at the swimming pool were stones. The law enforcement department has adviced that the swimming pool be closed as it’s not safe.”