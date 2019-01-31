City of CT to allocate R30m to recruit law enforcement officers
Mayor Dan Plato says that additional law enforcement officers will be added to the current team of 500.
CAPE TOWN - A sum of R30 million rand will be allocated towards the appointment of more City of Cape Town law enforcement officers.
Executive Mayor Dan Plato announced that just over R165 million in additional funding will be added to the city’s Safety and Security Directorate budget.
The funds became available through the city’s adjustments budget.
The funding will go before City Council for approval on Thursday.
R15 million will be spent on the procurement of between 36 and 40 law enforcement replacement vehicles, depending on the type of vehicles required.
"In the previous financial year, they contended with an unprecedented increase in land invasions, protest action, worked tirelessly to patrol the streets amid ongoing gang violence."
Mayco member JP Smith says that the number of arrests made by the city’s enforcement agencies increased by 17% during the 2017/2018 financial year.
"We're expected to deliver on a very wide scale on mnay things which 15 years ago were not deemed to be something for us touch at all."
Provincial government contributed R3 million to strengthen Metro Police’s K9 unit.
