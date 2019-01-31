Chiefs' Middendorp not happy over Vries goalkeeping errors

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says he is concerned about the goalkeeping blunders that Virgil Vries has committed in recent weeks.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night thanks to a calamitous goalkeeping error by the Namibian international Vries. The shot-stopper failed to hold onto a set piece delivered into the box that resulted in a simple tap in for Edmilson Dowe to seal all the three points for the Citizens.

Earlier in January, Vries also came under fire when he again failed to hold onto a ball against Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match that also cost them three points, losing 2-1 to the Pretoria side.

“I’m not happy about this, this is now the second time that this has happened. We are going to have to work it out in the next ten days and we will have to see who will be in the goal posts for our next match,” said Middendorp.

The German had previously defended Vries after the Sundowns blunder but on this occasion, he had seemingly run out of patience with Vries who is deputising for the injured Khune, who will only return to action next season with a shoulder injury.

“It is nice to protect players and that is what we have done but on the other side, the players need to be capable. I’m not going to sit here and pretend like everything is okay, but we will have to see what we can do in the next ten days.”

The loss to Cape Town City sees Amakhosi drop down to fifth on the Absa Premiership log. The Glamour Boys next face old foes Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on 9 February.