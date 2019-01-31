Chiefs' Middendorp not happy over Vries goalkeeping errors
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says he is concerned about the goalkeeping blunders that Virgil Vries has committed in recent weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says that he is concerned about the goalkeeping blunders that Virgil Vries has committed in recent weeks.
Chiefs lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night thanks to a calamitous goalkeeping error by the Namibian international Vries. The shot-stopper failed to hold onto a set piece delivered into the box that resulted in a simple tap in for Edmilson Dowe to seal all the three points for the Citizens.
Earlier in January, Vries also came under fire when he again failed to hold onto a ball against Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match that also cost them three points, losing 2-1 to the Pretoria side.
“I’m not happy about this, this is now the second time that this has happened. We are going to have to work it out in the next ten days and we will have to see who will be in the goal posts for our next match,” said Middendorp.
The German had previously defended Vries after the Sundowns blunder but on this occasion, he had seemingly run out of patience with Vries who is deputising for the injured Khune, who will only return to action next season with a shoulder injury.
“It is nice to protect players and that is what we have done but on the other side, the players need to be capable. I’m not going to sit here and pretend like everything is okay, but we will have to see what we can do in the next ten days.”
The loss to Cape Town City sees Amakhosi drop down to fifth on the Absa Premiership log. The Glamour Boys next face old foes Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on 9 February.
Popular in Sport
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
City of CT orders Safa CT to vacate Athlone Stadium
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Spirit of cricket needs to be protected, says outgoing ICC boss
-
Liverpool held in title blow, Chelsea humiliated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.