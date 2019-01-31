Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signings

Daniel Akpeyi joins the Glamour Boys on a one-and-a-half year contract from Chippa United while Reeve Frosler moves from Bidvest Wits on a three-and-a-half year deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of 32-year-old Nigerian International goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and 21-year-old former Amajitha right-back Reeve Frosler.

Akpeyi joins the Glamour Boys on a one-and-a-half year contract from Chippa United while Frosler moves from Bidvest Wits on a three-and-a-half year deal that will see him remain at Naturena until June 2022.

Chiefs were in desperate need of an experienced goalkeeper after the loss of stalwart Itumeleng Khune to injury and deputy Virgil Vries struggling with the gloves in the chances that he has been given.

There is only one departure from the Chiefs village which is Ugandan International defender Godfrey Walusimbi, who has opted to end his six months stay at the club.

Chiefs are in action again against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on 9 February.

