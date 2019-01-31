Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signings
Daniel Akpeyi joins the Glamour Boys on a one-and-a-half year contract from Chippa United while Reeve Frosler moves from Bidvest Wits on a three-and-a-half year deal.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of 32-year-old Nigerian International goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and 21-year-old former Amajitha right-back Reeve Frosler.
Akpeyi joins the Glamour Boys on a one-and-a-half year contract from Chippa United while Frosler moves from Bidvest Wits on a three-and-a-half year deal that will see him remain at Naturena until June 2022.
Chiefs were in desperate need of an experienced goalkeeper after the loss of stalwart Itumeleng Khune to injury and deputy Virgil Vries struggling with the gloves in the chances that he has been given.
There is only one departure from the Chiefs village which is Ugandan International defender Godfrey Walusimbi, who has opted to end his six months stay at the club.
Chiefs are in action again against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on 9 February.
Player Updates!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 31, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United. He has signed a contract for 1 year and 5 months.
We welcome him to the Amakhosi Family!#HailTheChief #WelcomeAkpeyi pic.twitter.com/2QcbOMmOaT
Player Updates!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 31, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the right-back Reeve Frosler from Bidvest Wits. He has signed a contract for 3 years and 5 months.
We welcome him to the Amakhosi Family!#HailTheChief #WelcomeFrosler pic.twitter.com/SFW9CeuVWc
Popular in Sport
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose
-
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen to return to coaching
-
Waiting for a late flourish as transfer window prepares to shut
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.