Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots

JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa has been forced to retire from professional football after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident in November last year.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said Meyiwa sustained spinal cord injuries that have left him as a paraplegic and wheelchair bound.

Meyiwa was involved in an accident on the N3 while travelling back to the Free State during the Christmas break in the Absa Premiership last November.

Meyiwa has represented the club in the Multichoice Diski Challenge League while he was also promoted to the first team under the then-coach Steve Komphela and the injuries have cut short what was set to be a promising future for the central midfielder.