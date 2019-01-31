Popular Topics
Go

Burning rubber: Robot Racing punted as safer alternative to street racing

This comes as a sharp focus has been put on illegal street racing these past two weeks.

Spectators watch drag racing at the Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Spectators watch drag racing at the Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Killarney International Raceway has punted its weekly Robot Racing event as a safer alternative for petrolheads to put their cars through the paces.

This comes as a sharp focus has been put on illegal street racing these past two weeks.

Robot Racing was started in March 2016 as part of efforts to provide a space where motor racers can safely practice their passion.

Entry to the venue is R70 per person for both drivers and spectators.

The sound of screeching tyres merge with loud cheers from spectators on the stands next to the quarter-mile strip.

This section of the circuit is being used for racers to put their souped-up cars to the test.

Racers explain why this form of motorsport should be practiced in this safe and controlled space.

"It's a great initiative though as it takes those guys off the streets and puts them here where they can do it with regulation. Come to a play like this and do it safely."

Mayco Member JP Smith says that talks are underway to extend the racing strip to prolong drivers’ racing experience.

"We have to ask ourselves what we can do to make this even more appealing."

The city contributes about R450,000 per annum to host the event.

WATCH: Robot Racing: A safer alternative to illegal street racing

