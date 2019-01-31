Bosasa faked disciplinary hearing to mislead SIU probe, ex-employee says
Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster has revealed how the facilities management company once faked a disciplinary hearing against him as a smokescreen to mislead law enforcement agencies investigating the organisation.
Vorster testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday.
He also revealed how former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham’s family was bought cars by the company, offering them as bribes for tenders.
Frans Vorster says when Bosasa heard that it was being investigated by the SIU for corruption, the company’s bosses came up with a plan.
"I was given a notice to attend an inquiry. A lot of charges were added to that. That disciplinary hearing never took place."
He says this was used as a smokescreen.
"It was just put there in case we needed to use it if the company was being investigated, they could say 'Frans Vorster was the culprit and we dealt with him accordingly.'"
Vorster has also told the commission he, just like former executive Angelo Agrizzi and former CFO Andries Van Tonder, was involved in destroying documents implicating Bosasa in corruption.
