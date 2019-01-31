Bosasa CEO Watson instructed employee to delete footage of VIP visitors

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bosasa CEO Watson instructed employee to delete footage of VIP visitors

Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux says that he was never given reasons for deleting the footage.

A screengrab of former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 31 January 2019.
A screengrab of former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 31 January 2019.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux has revealed how CEO Gavin Watson always instructed him to delete footage of VIP guests who visited the company’s premises.

Le Roux, who still works for a subsidiary of Bosasa, Global Technology Systems, is testifying at the state capture Commission of inquiry on Thursday.

He says that he was never given reasons for deleting the footage.

“Chair, I was instructed on numerous occasions when the office park was visited by the VIP guests; that after the visit, it was instructed by Gavin Watson to delete the footage of that visit.

“In those that visited the office park; I had seen the then president Mr Zuma, accompanied by Dudu Myeni and Bheki Cele."

While visuals of former President Jacob Zuma’s visit with former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Minister Bheki Cele to the company were publicised, Le Roux says he was still instructed to delete the footage.

WATCH: Ex-Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo Commission

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA