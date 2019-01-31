Bosasa CEO Watson instructed employee to delete footage of VIP visitors
Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux says that he was never given reasons for deleting the footage.
JOHANNESBURG – Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux has revealed how CEO Gavin Watson always instructed him to delete footage of VIP guests who visited the company’s premises.
Le Roux, who still works for a subsidiary of Bosasa, Global Technology Systems, is testifying at the state capture Commission of inquiry on Thursday.
He says that he was never given reasons for deleting the footage.
“Chair, I was instructed on numerous occasions when the office park was visited by the VIP guests; that after the visit, it was instructed by Gavin Watson to delete the footage of that visit.
“In those that visited the office park; I had seen the then president Mr Zuma, accompanied by Dudu Myeni and Bheki Cele."
While visuals of former President Jacob Zuma’s visit with former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Minister Bheki Cele to the company were publicised, Le Roux says he was still instructed to delete the footage.
#StateCaptureInquiry Le Roux says he was instructed to delete footage of Zuma’s visit to BOSASA’s offices. He was with Dudu Myeni. This pic(courtesy of Citizen) was taken during Zuma’s visits at BOSASA. pic.twitter.com/sl2PNAB7XE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
WATCH: Ex-Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo Commission
