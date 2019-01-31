Angelo Agrizzi called to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry

During his testimony last week, Agrizzi claimed that Nomgcobo Jiba was receiving R100,000 a month and Lawrence Mrwebi R10,000 a month as bribes.

PRETORIA – The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been called to testify about his allegations against senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigation the two advocates’ fitness to hold office.

Agrizzi concluded his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry earlier this week.

During his testimony last week, Agrizzi claimed that Jiba was receiving R100,000 a month and Mrwebi R10,000 a month as bribes.

The pair allegedly received the kickbacks to make a case against Bosasa go away.

Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa says that they have obtained a copy of Agrizzi’s affidavit from the commission.

“Mr Agrizzi has been provided with the letter, giving him an indication that he’s been requested to come and provide evidence before this inquiry in relation to the allegations which have risen from the affidavit and evidence which he had provided before the state capture inquiry.”

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyer is scheduled to testify on Thursday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)