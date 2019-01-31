Angelo Agrizzi called to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
During his testimony last week, Agrizzi claimed that Nomgcobo Jiba was receiving R100,000 a month and Lawrence Mrwebi R10,000 a month as bribes.
PRETORIA – The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been called to testify about his allegations against senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigation the two advocates’ fitness to hold office.
Agrizzi concluded his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry earlier this week.
During his testimony last week, Agrizzi claimed that Jiba was receiving R100,000 a month and Mrwebi R10,000 a month as bribes.
The pair allegedly received the kickbacks to make a case against Bosasa go away.
Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa says that they have obtained a copy of Agrizzi’s affidavit from the commission.
“Mr Agrizzi has been provided with the letter, giving him an indication that he’s been requested to come and provide evidence before this inquiry in relation to the allegations which have risen from the affidavit and evidence which he had provided before the state capture inquiry.”
Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyer is scheduled to testify on Thursday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
Vodacom beefs up security over Please Call Me mass action threat
-
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
-
Bosasa faked disciplinary hearing to mislead SIU probe, ex-employee says
-
City of CT orders Safa CT to vacate Athlone Stadium
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.