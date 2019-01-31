Agnes Moshoeu: 'I'll never forgive the men who murdered my son'
The mother of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has refused to meet with her son's killers and has called for justice to prevail.
On Wednesday, Agnes Moshoeu wrapped up her testimony in mitigation of sentence in the High Court in the North West.
Her 16-year-old son was pushed off a moving bakkie back in 2017 after being accused of stealing sunflowers from a farm.
Agnes Moshoeu was asked by the defence whether she would be open to meeting with her son's killers and their families as they would like to express their condolences and offer her family some support.
Moshoeu told the court that the men who murdered her son and their families never came to see her after her son was killed nor showed any remorse during the trial.
She outright refused to meet them, saying that nothing will ever bring back her 16-year-old son.
The mother told the court that she will never forgive the men who murdered her son because she will never see him again.
She said her only wish is to see justice take its course.
The State and the defence are on Thursday expected to wrap up their arguments in mitigation of sentence.
WATCH: Coligny mother refuses to meet with son's murderers
