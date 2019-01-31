2 Zim teachers’ unions to forge ahead with strike over poor pay

In a joint statement, ZIMTA and the PTUZ said the government’s recent offer of a cushioning allowance for civil servants was a slap in the face.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s two main teachers’ unions say their members will go on strike next week over poor pay.

Teachers at a number of state schools have only been reporting for work twice a week this month, and this latest strike call will add further pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

This is bad news for parents, especially those with children writing public exams this year.

The country’s two main teachers’ unions say its members will go on strike on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, ZIMTA and the PTUZ said the government’s recent offer of a cushioning allowance for civil servants was a slap in the face.

The teachers have been pushing for wages to be paid in US dollars, or for a significant salary increase in local dollar terms to protect them against rising prices.

On Wednesday, other civil servants unions backed down on their strike threats, saying the situation in the country is still too volatile in the wake of violent protests earlier this month.