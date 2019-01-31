2 injured after attempted mob attack on alleged rapist in CT
The man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl and was released from custody last week.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged rapist had to be taken into police custody for his own safety after Tafelsig community members attempted to attack him.
The man allegedly raped his eight-year-old niece and was released from custody last week.
A group of residents attempted to burn down a house he was staying at on Wednesday night.
Police officers were pelted with stones by angry community members in Tafelsig when they tried to intervene.
Residents demanded the alleged rapist be handed over to them.
The police's Andre Traut says a little boy was injured in the chaos, while a 15-year-old was shot and wounded.
“The injured persons received medical treatment. Ipid was informed to investigate the circumstances around the incident. Police arrested six suspects, aged between 17 and 28, for public violence.”
Community leader Magadien Abrahams says residents are angry because the alleged rapist was released from police custody.
“It’s not the first time. It's the second time that they've raped the same child in the same house. That's why the people are angry.”
A community meeting with the mayor was disrupted as the situation was too volatile.
Edited by Shimoney Regter
