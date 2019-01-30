Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
Jacob Zuma suggested that the ANC lost Tshwane and Joburg because some of the provincial leaders rejected him and treated him with embarrassment.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has blamed the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng for the party’s loss of two metros.
Zuma suggested that the ANC lost Tshwane and Joburg because some of the provincial leaders rejected him and treated him with embarrassment.
He released a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, defending his legacy in the ANC and in government.
Nine wasted years?— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 29, 2019
Read: https://t.co/xnfrkXb9ls
The ANC in Gauteng previously called on the former president to step down, saying that he had brought the party into disrepute.
Zuma says a culture of despondency and near-defeatism seems to have crept into the ANC after the party failed to win two of the big metros in Gauteng in 2016.
He says the loss of Johannesburg and Tshwane was wrongly blamed on him.
The former president says people must acknowledge that this was the same province where he had been rejected by some in the provincial leadership, treated with embarrassment and most heavily criticised by the ANC itself.
He says the ANC in Gauteng did not want him to campaign in the province, suggesting that’s why they did not win any major metro.
Zuma says some in the national ANC should take a lesson from what happened in the Gauteng metros.
He says: “We should be campaigning positively: we should be telling our people the truth of what we have done and will still be doing”
He says this will win ANC a two-thirds majority.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
