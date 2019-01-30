Wupperthal fire victim praised as respected member of community
Jackie Valentyn, who sustained major burn wounds, succumbed to her injuries in hospital this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Wupperthal community is preparing to bury one of its own, a victim of the devastating fire that ripped through the town in December.
Fifty-three houses and five businesses were razed to the ground.
Jackie Valentyn, who sustained major burn wounds, succumbed to her injuries in hospital this week.
Community member Barend Salomo says residents were positive 57-year-old Valentyn would recover from her injuries and return to Wupperthal to rebuild her home which was gutted in the fire.
WATCH: Wupperthal fire: 53 houses destroyed and 200 residents displaced
Salomo says Valentyn is well known in the Cederberg town - she worked as a teacher and was a member of the Moravian Church choir.
“She was a very quiet person but made a mark in the community as a teacher and is respected by the community for the role that she has played.”
Locals say that the fire started about a hundred metres away from the Wupperthal Butchery, where a small group of men tried to smoke out a beehive to get honey.
The flames then rapidly spread to a grove of palm trees due to windy conditions, making its way to a shop and then to people's homes.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
‘Embarrassed’ Agrizzi admits he’s racist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.