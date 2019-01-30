Whereabouts of missing Jeneva Diergal (8) still unknown
Eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal disappeared from her aunt's home in Klawer last week.
CAPE TOWN - The whereabouts of a girl who disappeared in the West Coast community of Klawer are still unknown.
Eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal disappeared from her aunt's home in the small town last week.
Police say the girl is physically and mentally challenged.
Jeneva Diergal's mother left her in the care of the young girl's aunt and then went shopping last Friday.
She was last seen playing outside with her four-year-old cousin.
The Pink Ladies Missing Children Organisation’s Dessie Rechner said: “She has dark braids, she is medium weight and wears glasses.”
At the time of her disappearance, Jeneva was dressed in black tights and a pink top.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
