Vuwani among areas flagged for possible disruptions ahead of elections

Just last week, Vuwani residents threatened to shut down the area during the voter registration drive weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The protest plagued town of Vuwani in Limpopo has been flagged as one of the areas where disruptions could erupt again in the lead up to this year's general elections.

For years, Vuwani residents have demanded to be re-incorporated into the jurisdiction of the Makhado Local Municipality.

At the height of tensions over the demarcation issues, at least 30 schools were burned down or damaged in Vuwani.

But in the end, all voting stations were able to operate without disruptions.

But the Municipal Demarcation Board says Vuwani and other areas where they've been problems may prove challenging.

Chairperson Jane Thupana says: “Vuwani, for example, is one of the communities that’s still unhappy about the board’s decisions.”

The board says challenges in areas such as Matatiele where locals are demanding to be incorporated in different provinces, is a matter outside their jurisdiction and should be handled by the national and provincial governments.

The board has also cautioned the Independent Electoral Commission about areas that could prove problematic leading up to the polls.

