Van Tonder: 'Watson paid me extra R20k to keep quiet about Bosasa bribery'
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder is currently testifying before the state capture commission in Parktown.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder says the company’s CEO Gavin Watson used to pay him an extra R20,000 in cash to keep quiet about the bribery that took place at the organisation.
Van Tonder is currently testifying before the state capture commission in Parktown. He has mostly corroborated the testimony of former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi who concluded his testimony on Tuesday.
Van Tonder has confirmed that Bosasa used to launder money and used it for bribes and corruption.
He says on top of the R20,000 a month there were other benefits.
"It was mainly paid overseas holidays, tyres to be fitted to my car, and also maintenance on my house. It was extra cash given to me to be quiet because Gavin Watson used to say to me 'remember you are also compromised now'."
WATCH: Ex-Bosasa CFO continues testimony at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
