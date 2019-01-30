US police appeal for info after 'Empire' Jussie Smollett attacked

The actor was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning by two men who used racist and homophobic slurs against him.

NEW YORK CITY – As the entertainment world voices its support for Empire actor Jussie Smollett, police in Chicago are appealing to the public for any information about or witnesses to an alleged hate crime carried out against him.

The actor was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning by two men who used racist and homophobic slurs against him.

Authorities say Smollett needed hospital treatment after two men punched him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him when he was leaving a restaurant in Chicago.

One of the attackers wrapped a rope around his neck before both fled the scene. Police said they are treating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Smollett has since been discharged from the hospital.

Friends like John Legend and Viola Davis voiced their outrage at the attack on Smollett, who plays a gay character in Empire and is also openly gay himself.