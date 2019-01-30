Unnamed witness due to testify at PIC Inquiry

It's understood the witness, who was only scheduled to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon, will only be identified once he or she starts testifying.

It is understood that the witness, who was only scheduled to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon, will only be identified once he or she starts testifying.

Several people have testified since last week.

It's unclear who is set to take the stand here at the commission of inquiry today but the witness is expected to give vital evidence about corruption at the PIC.

So far, witnesses haven't divulged much about the allegations of impropriety and corruption.

Yesterday, former board member Claudia Manning told the commission she wasn't aware of any wrongdoing although admitted that more should've been done before approving investments like Ayo.

Manning also says she resigned last year because chairperson Mondli Gungubele believed the board had failed to properly deal with corruption allegations.

