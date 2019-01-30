Unnamed witness due to testify at PIC Inquiry
It's understood the witness, who was only scheduled to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon, will only be identified once he or she starts testifying.
JOHANNESBURG – A yet unnamed witness is due to testify at Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry on Wednesday morning.
It is understood that the witness, who was only scheduled to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon, will only be identified once he or she starts testifying.
Several people have testified since last week.
On Tuesday, a former board member told the commission she wasn't aware of any alleged impropriety.
It's unclear who is set to take the stand here at the commission of inquiry today but the witness is expected to give vital evidence about corruption at the PIC.
So far, witnesses haven't divulged much about the allegations of impropriety and corruption.
Yesterday, former board member Claudia Manning told the commission she wasn't aware of any wrongdoing although admitted that more should've been done before approving investments like Ayo.
Manning also says she resigned last year because chairperson Mondli Gungubele believed the board had failed to properly deal with corruption allegations.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
Cut in executive pay, job protection must be part of New Deal, says ANC's Turok
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
Gemfields ordered to pay R126m in compensation after killings
-
Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike
-
Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.