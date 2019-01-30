Popular Topics
Toni Silva: 'Pitso, you are the weakest coach I have ever had in my life'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Toni Silva has launched a scathing attack on coach Pitso Mosimane.

FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane gestures during a match. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Toni Silva has launched a scathing attack on coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns recently let Silva go after just six months at the club that has won the Absa Premiership a record eight times.

Explaining the decision to release the striker who scored twice in 11 appearances for the Brazilians, Mosimane said "things did not work out".

In an open letter, Silva pulled no punches.

"Pitso, you are the weakest coach I have ever had in my life," responded Silva in a statement. "You are arrogant and your ego does not help as you make players unhappy.

"After killing the dreams and careers of players, you say 'it did not work out'. I was under your management for six months and we did the same training every day.

"You always say that if a player is good in a match he will start the next one, but that is not true because you have favourites," the letter continued.

"Since joining Sundowns you never gave me a chance to play in my traditional position on the right wing and then you tell the media that 'things did not work out'."

After the Brazilians ditched the Guinea-Bissau striker, he joined Egyptian top-flight outfit Al Ittihad.

At the same time, Silva’s letter has been met with mixed reviews on Twitter:

