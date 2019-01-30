Toni Silva: 'Pitso, you are the weakest coach I have ever had in my life'
Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Toni Silva has launched a scathing attack on coach Pitso Mosimane.
Sundowns recently let Silva go after just six months at the club that has won the Absa Premiership a record eight times.
Explaining the decision to release the striker who scored twice in 11 appearances for the Brazilians, Mosimane said "things did not work out".
In an open letter, Silva pulled no punches.
"Pitso, you are the weakest coach I have ever had in my life," responded Silva in a statement. "You are arrogant and your ego does not help as you make players unhappy.
"After killing the dreams and careers of players, you say 'it did not work out'. I was under your management for six months and we did the same training every day.
"You always say that if a player is good in a match he will start the next one, but that is not true because you have favourites," the letter continued.
"Since joining Sundowns you never gave me a chance to play in my traditional position on the right wing and then you tell the media that 'things did not work out'."
After the Brazilians ditched the Guinea-Bissau striker, he joined Egyptian top-flight outfit Al Ittihad.
At the same time, Silva’s letter has been met with mixed reviews on Twitter:
We even paid Toni silva R100k to write an open letter to pitso just to cause isphitiphiti✉ 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IP2zIjh6bS— Mthunzi (@mthunziorleans1) January 29, 2019
#ToniSilva shouldn’t be so angry with Pitso. He’ll soon be snapped up by a top European club. A player who was coached by Messi’s former coach can walk into any club. @Masandawana should be grateful that Silva left his beloved Europe to come and play for some coach in Africa.— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) January 29, 2019
Toni Silva is revealing the that I was always unwilling to express that Pitso Mosimane asks for money from players if they want to be included in the squad, from Supersport United, Bafana Bafana & Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso is not a good coach as we are told to believe.— Jabulani Nzilane (@JabulaniNzilane) January 29, 2019
Instead of attacking “Jingles”, maybe Toni Silva must use that energy to make “things work” at his 10th club, Al Ittihad. Or soon he’d be blaming another coach, while not telling the world why he’s played for 10 clubs at just 25 years old.— Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) January 29, 2019
And sundowns is the reason our national team is so weak cause they keep on buying every great player in the PSL just to bench them the whole season..how will you even get a chance to be selected at the national team if you can't get game time at your own team..Mxm #ToniSilva— That Village boui Rayza.. (@Maphalla_R) January 30, 2019
