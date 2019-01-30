May to try to ratchet up EU negotiations over Irish border

On Tuesday night, lawmakers voted on an amendment highlighting growing support for the existing agreement, except the section addressing the thorny border issue.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May will try to ratchet up negotiations with European Union leaders this week to change the part of the deal about the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday night, lawmakers voted on an amendment highlighting growing support for the existing agreement, except the section addressing the thorny border issue.

The border between Ireland, part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, part of the UK, would be the only land border post Brexit.

So, if a trade deal can’t be agreed on many fear border checks in controls, which could lead to a return to the violence seen before the Good Friday agreement.

The existing Brexit deal says the current open border must be maintained until the EU and the UK is satisfied, effectively locking the UK into continued membership, lawmakers now want that changed.

Although EU leaders have suggested they won’t budge and amid growing uncertainly Irish passport applications have run out across Northern Ireland.