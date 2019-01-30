Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction
The PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo is just one of the transactions being scrutinised at the commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Recently suspended PIC employee Victor Seanie has largely blamed the controversial Ayo transaction on former CEO Dan Matjila.
Seanie, an assistant portfolio manager, was encouraged to approach the PIC commission of inquiry after his suspension last week.
WATCH: Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie gives evidence at inquiry
Seanie was suspended last week, along with his colleague Fidelis Madavo, who has already testified at this commission.
Seanie believes his suspension is unfair.
“This was very unexpected as I am a very small player in the bigger scheme of things at the PIC and in respect of the Ayo transaction.”
He says he raised his concerns about the risks of investing in Ayo with such a high share price, but he was ignored.
Seanie says former CEO Matjila used his authority to sign off on the deal against his advice.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
