Sudanese opposition leader's daughter detained - family

Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a medical doctor, is the deputy head of the opposition Umma Party which her father Sadiq al-Mahdi heads.

KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces on Wednesday detained Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, the daughter of a senior opposition leader who was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, her family said.

Two security vehicles arrived at Mariam’s home on Wednesday morning and took her away, her sister Rabah Sadiq al-Mahdi told Reuters, a day after Sudan’s security chief ordered the release of dozens of detained protesters.

