Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'
Several medical interns and community service doctors were informed on Monday that they will not receive their January salaries.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association says the national Health Department has made a commitment that Gauteng doctors will be paid their salaries on Friday.
Several medical interns and community service doctors were informed on Monday that they will not receive their January salaries.
The department says the non-payment was due to the delay in processing the personal details of new employees.
Medical interns in the province have told Eyewitness News about their frustrations of falling behind on monthly expenses as a result of the non-payments.
Several doctors from more than five hospitals say they were told their salaries will be paid on 28 February.
The association says a commitment to pay the doctors has been made by the Health Department.
The association’s Eddie Ngwenya says: “The national DG confirmed and liaised with the provincial departments of health and made that undertaking.”
Ngwenya says should the department fail to keep its commitment, doctors will act.
“There is a possibility of doctors no longer rendering services for which they are not being remunerated for.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#PICInquiry: Mondli Gungubele denies corruption allegations
-
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media
-
#RandReport: Rand steady before Fed's policy decision, stocks down
-
Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal
-
[WATCH] Coligny mother refuses to meet with son's murderers
-
#ZondoInquiry hears about Watson’s bribes & cars for the Gillinghams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.