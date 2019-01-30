Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'

Several medical interns and community service doctors were informed on Monday that they will not receive their January salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association says the national Health Department has made a commitment that Gauteng doctors will be paid their salaries on Friday.

The department says the non-payment was due to the delay in processing the personal details of new employees.

Medical interns in the province have told Eyewitness News about their frustrations of falling behind on monthly expenses as a result of the non-payments.

Several doctors from more than five hospitals say they were told their salaries will be paid on 28 February.

The association says a commitment to pay the doctors has been made by the Health Department.

The association’s Eddie Ngwenya says: “The national DG confirmed and liaised with the provincial departments of health and made that undertaking.”

Ngwenya says should the department fail to keep its commitment, doctors will act.

“There is a possibility of doctors no longer rendering services for which they are not being remunerated for.”

