Sierra Leone opens graft probe into actions of previous govt

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Sierra Leone opens graft probe into actions of previous govt

Bio took over as president after winning last April's election run-off following a tumultuous campaign in which he targeted corruption.

Julius Maada Bio (left) takes the oath of office as new president of Sierra Leone on 4 April, 2018 in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Picture: AFP
Julius Maada Bio (left) takes the oath of office as new president of Sierra Leone on 4 April, 2018 in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

FREETOWN – Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has tasked a special commission with investigating allegations of widespread corruption and abuse of office under the government of his predecessor.

The commission, which will formally begin work on 4 February, has a mandate to look into allegations of corruption as well as stolen public funds and state assets between 2007 and 2018 during the rule of president Ernest Bai Koroma.

"Corruption is a threat to national development," said Bio at a ceremony Tuesday to inaugurate the commission.

"All those who will be invited by the commission must comply, anyone who fails to comply... will face the full force of the law."

Bio took over as president after winning last April's election run-off following a tumultuous campaign in which he targeted corruption.

"The commission of inquiry is not a witch-hunt but democratic accountability and a fight against impunity," said Justice Minister Priscilla Schwartz said at the launch ceremony.

Several former leaders have been arrested in recent months following the publication in July of a damning report which said "rampant corruption" under the Koroma administration had led to the "near collapse" of the West African nation's economy.

Although Sierra Leone boasts huge mineral and diamond deposits, the former British colony remains one of the world's poorest nations and is only gradually recovering from years of war and disease.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA