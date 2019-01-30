Several Gauteng doctors, medical interns not paid January salaries
Eyewitness News spoke to some interns who say that they were told that their January salaries will only be paid on 28 February.
JOHANNESBURG – Several Gauteng medical interns and community service doctors have contacted Eyewitness News claiming that they have not been paid their January salaries.
Eyewitness News has seen WhatsApp messages, emails and memos informing the doctors of this decision.
The doctors have been doing their community service at various hospitals in the province.
Medical interns at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital say that they were sent a WhatsApp message a day before payment informing them that due to logistical reasons, payments won’t be made therefore they should make the necessary agreements with their banks.
A memo from Helen Joseph Hospital, seen by Eyewitness News, notifies the doctors that their January payments will be delayed due to statutory posts.
When approached for comment, Health Department spokesperson Khutsho Robothata told Eyewitness News that the department couldn’t deny or confirm the claims but asked for more time to probe the matter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
