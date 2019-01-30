Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison’s bail extended to April
Davison is facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives, in 2013 and 2015.
CAPE TOWN – Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison's bail has been extended as his murder case is set to resume in April.
Davison made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He's facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives, in 2013 and 2015.
Nine-years-ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand.
He was subsequently sentenced to five months of house arrest.
The court has granted the postponement to allow Davison time to consult with his lawyer.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the director of public prosecutions also still has to decide whether the case should be heard in the magistrate's, regional or High Court.
The case has been remanded until 29 April and Davison’s bail of R20,000 was extended.
The 57-year-old man was arrested at his Pinelands home in last September, in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013
The state alleged that Davison had administered a lethal dose of drugs to him.
He also faces a second murder charge in which he is accused of having assisted another man to die in 2015 by placing a bag over his head and administering helium with the intention of asphyxiating him.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
-
Former Bosasa CFO testifies about fear of ‘powerful’ boss Gavin Watson
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
-
‘If I had sold my soul, I wouldn’t be here’ – Agrizzi concludes testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.