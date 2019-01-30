Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison’s bail extended to April

Davison is facing two murder charges for allegedly helping two people end their lives, in 2013 and 2015.

CAPE TOWN – Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison's bail has been extended as his murder case is set to resume in April.

Davison made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nine-years-ago, Davison helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand.

He was subsequently sentenced to five months of house arrest.

The court has granted the postponement to allow Davison time to consult with his lawyer.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the director of public prosecutions also still has to decide whether the case should be heard in the magistrate's, regional or High Court.

The case has been remanded until 29 April and Davison’s bail of R20,000 was extended.

The 57-year-old man was arrested at his Pinelands home in last September, in connection with his friend Anrich Burger's death in 2013

The state alleged that Davison had administered a lethal dose of drugs to him.

He also faces a second murder charge in which he is accused of having assisted another man to die in 2015 by placing a bag over his head and administering helium with the intention of asphyxiating him.

