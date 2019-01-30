SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist
On Tuesday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks have now gotten him in hot water with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
On Tuesday, Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.
An audio recording that was leaked to the press last year was played as he wrapped up his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday.
In it, he repeatedly uses the k-word to describe black directors of Bosasa.
The commission's Tseliso Thipanyane says they intend to approach Equality Court.
“We are bringing an action in the Equality Court against Mr Agrizzi for the statements he made which amount to racism.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement plans mass campaign against Vodacom
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.