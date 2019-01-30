Popular Topics
SAHRC to approach court after #Agrizzi admits he's racist

On Tuesday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on the third day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on the third day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks have now gotten him in hot water with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On Tuesday, Agrizzi publicly admitted at the Zondo Commission that he's racist.

An audio recording that was leaked to the press last year was played as he wrapped up his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday.

In it, he repeatedly uses the k-word to describe black directors of Bosasa.

The commission's Tseliso Thipanyane says they intend to approach Equality Court.

“We are bringing an action in the Equality Court against Mr Agrizzi for the statements he made which amount to racism.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

