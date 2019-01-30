Rob Kardashian's family have concerns over Dream

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn't want to cut Chyna out of Dream's life, but instead just wants their custody agreement honoured so that he can spend extra time with his daughter whilst Chyna is out of town.

LONDON - Rob Kardashian's family don't think Blac Chyna "properly cares for" their daughter Dream after she jetted off to Hawaii when she was supposed to have custody of the tot.

The 31-year-old reality star has Dream, two, with his former partner Chyna, and after she recently jetted off to Hawaii leaving Kardashian "mad" that she'd hired a nanny to look after their tot instead of letting Kardashian have extra time with her as per their custody agreement, it has now been claimed Kardashian's famous family are concerned about the former couple's co-parenting plans.

A source said: "Rob's family always had issues with Chyna. Chyna has long acted like her number one priority isn't raising her kids. This is very hard for Rob's family. They don't feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. They find it to be a sad situation. Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn't want to cut Chyna out of Dream's life, but instead just wants their custody agreement honoured so that he can spend extra time with his daughter whilst Chyna is out of town.

The insider added to People magazine: "Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream's life. But he also doesn't want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state."

But Kardashian's alleged anger at Chyna's Hawaii trip comes after police recently visited the home of the 30-year-old model - who also has son King Cairo, six, with ex-partner Tyga - when an anonymous call was placed alleging she was too drunk to look after her brood.

However, when cops got to the house, they found no one was drunk and not only were her children being properly looked after, there was also a nanny in attendance at the property.