Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence

CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has pleaded with the state capture inquiry not to discount his evidence, after openly acknowledging to the inquiry that he is a racist.

On his last day of testimony on Tuesday, the commission was played a recording of a conversation Agrizzi had with members of the Watson family at his house. In it, he is heard repeatedly using racial epithets.

Agrizzi says he knew he was being recorded when the Watson family allegedly came to his house in attempts to buy his silence after he announced he would be spilling the beans on corruption at the company.

“You can call me a racist; you can call me a liar. In this commission, I have provided you with facts and the people following me will provide you with facts and that is all I would like for you to rule on. There is a campaign out there trying to dent my credibility.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Inquiry listening to recording of repeated racial slur made by Agrizzi. Agrizzi asks that the full three hours must be played to understand the context. Apologises to the chairman. "I'm a racist, I agree." LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Pretorius puts it to him that his remarks are "nakedly racist and grossly offensive." Agrizzi: "I agree and I'm sorry." LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says he's paying the price for the remarks. His children couldn't go to varsity, they had to work from home. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi: "I was wrong and there's no excuse. When people threaten you, you do stupid things. This is not an excuse." Argues that it was said in the privacy of his home. Zondo puts it to him whether that makes it more excusable. Agrizzi says it does not. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

#StateCaptureInquiry Zondo: "What you have said is totally offensive and extremely unacceptable....but that doesn't mean I won't examine your evidence and consider it properly." LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2019

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says while he found Agrizzi's comments to be offensive and unacceptable, it would not affect the consideration of his evidence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)