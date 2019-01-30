Popular Topics
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence

On his last day of testimony on Tuesday, the commission was played a recording of a conversation Angelo Agrizzi had with members of the Watson family at his house. In it, he is heard repeatedly using racial epithets.

A YouTube screengrab shows Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry on 29 January 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry on 29 January 2019.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has pleaded with the state capture inquiry not to discount his evidence, after openly acknowledging to the inquiry that he is a racist.

On his last day of testimony on Tuesday, the commission was played a recording of a conversation Agrizzi had with members of the Watson family at his house. In it, he is heard repeatedly using racial epithets.

Agrizzi says he knew he was being recorded when the Watson family allegedly came to his house in attempts to buy his silence after he announced he would be spilling the beans on corruption at the company.

“You can call me a racist; you can call me a liar. In this commission, I have provided you with facts and the people following me will provide you with facts and that is all I would like for you to rule on. There is a campaign out there trying to dent my credibility.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says while he found Agrizzi's comments to be offensive and unacceptable, it would not affect the consideration of his evidence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

