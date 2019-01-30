Prince Harry opens up about 'becoming a father'
The 34-year-old royal has spoken out about making the world more resilient for the future generation.
LONDON - Prince Harry has opened up about becoming a father during a royal engagement on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old royal - who is expecting his first child with Duchess Meghan - stepped out to attend a Commonwealth youth discussion at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday afternoon, and the prince spoke out about making the world more resilient for the future generation.
Speaking to the crowd, he said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a 76-engagement tour as part of the Commonwealth last year, which was kicked off with the announcement that the pair were expecting a baby, and the royal confessed that it was a humbling experience to visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
Opening up about the Commonwealth countries he and Meghan had visited, Prince Harry added: "In all of these places, it's been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face - whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change."
Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying the prince - also stepped out for a royal engagement on Wednesday, visiting London's National Theatre, of which she has taken on Queen Elizabeth's patronage.
The former Suits actress made an appearance at London's Southbank to join a workshop with members of the Pericles company and was also treated to a War Horse-inspired performance by local primary school children.
