PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 29 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 6, 7, 23, 25, 29 PB: 5

PowerBallPlus results: 13, 24, 28, 35, 37 PB: 9

