#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The #PleaseCallMe Movement says that it will not back down on its decision to shut down the Vodacom head office in Midrand on Thursday.
The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.
Vodacom gave the group until midday on Wednesday to call off its demonstration but the movement insists they want Vodacom to pay Makate out for his invention.
Modise Setoaba says that he received a lawyer’s letter from Vodacom to call off Thursday’s shutdown or face legal action.
Setoaba says the shutdown of the Midrand office will begin at 10am if Makate doesn’t receive his pay-out.
Co-organiser Panyaza Lesufi also received a legal letter from the network provider and responded on Twitter, saying "Bring it on Vodacom".
Bring it on @Vodacom ! I am NOT easily intimidated. You can’t bully me or silence my support to the weak and vulnerable. This is a democratic country and I have the right to express my views without fear. The apartheid regime detained me without trial . I am not scared! pic.twitter.com/E62GnxFiJ8— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 30, 2019
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma blames Gauteng ANC leadership for loss of Joburg, Tshwane metros
-
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
-
Zuma hits back at critics suggesting his presidency were 'wasted years'
-
Mbalula: 'ANC can't protect members implicated at Zondo Commission'
-
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder due back at Zondo Commission
-
Breytenbach: 'Jiba contributed handsomely to mess NPA finds itself in'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.