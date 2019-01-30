Popular Topics
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest

The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.

Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The #PleaseCallMe Movement says that it will not back down on its decision to shut down the Vodacom head office in Midrand on Thursday.

The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.

Vodacom gave the group until midday on Wednesday to call off its demonstration but the movement insists they want Vodacom to pay Makate out for his invention.

Modise Setoaba says that he received a lawyer’s letter from Vodacom to call off Thursday’s shutdown or face legal action.

Setoaba says the shutdown of the Midrand office will begin at 10am if Makate doesn’t receive his pay-out.

Co-organiser Panyaza Lesufi also received a legal letter from the network provider and responded on Twitter, saying "Bring it on Vodacom".

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

