PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest

JOHANNESBURG – The #PleaseCallMe Movement says that it will not back down on its decision to shut down the Vodacom head office in Midrand on Thursday.

The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.

Vodacom gave the group until midday on Wednesday to call off its demonstration but the movement insists they want Vodacom to pay Makate out for his invention.

Modise Setoaba says that he received a lawyer’s letter from Vodacom to call off Thursday’s shutdown or face legal action.

Setoaba says the shutdown of the Midrand office will begin at 10am if Makate doesn’t receive his pay-out.

Co-organiser Panyaza Lesufi also received a legal letter from the network provider and responded on Twitter, saying "Bring it on Vodacom".

Bring it on ⁦@Vodacom⁩ ! I am NOT easily intimidated. You can’t bully me or silence my support to the weak and vulnerable. This is a democratic country and I have the right to express my views without fear. The apartheid regime detained me without trial . I am not scared! pic.twitter.com/E62GnxFiJ8 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 30, 2019

