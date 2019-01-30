#PleaseCallMe Movement plans mass campaign against Vodacom
The movement wants Vodacom to urgently compensate Nkosana Makate who invented the 'Please Call Me' service back in 2000 while still employed by the company.
JOHANNESBURG - The Please Call Me Movement has revealed plans for a mass campaign against cell phone giant Vodacom which is embroiled in a legal battle with the inventor of the SMS service.
The movement has threatened to start a boycott of Vodacom’s products and lobby government and international companies for support.
It wants the telecommunication giant to urgently compensate Nkosana Makate who invented the 'Please Call Me' service back in 2000 while still employed by Vodacom.
The company has been given until 10 am on Thursday morning to sign a deal with Makate.
Panyaza Lesufi, who has come out as a staunch supporter of Makate and the Please Call Me Movement, says the original plan was to “shut down” Vodacom’s head offices in Midrand on Thursday. But he says they’ve learnt the company has already organised a safety plan.
Lesufi has been served with a cease and desist letter by Vodacom in which he’s instructed to stop making defamatory comments around this matter.
But in a defiant move, he’s called on South Africans to boycott the company.
“Don’t attend Vodacom-sponsored activities and we’re also calling on our people to terminate your contracts with Vodacom.”
Meanwhile, the protracted legal battle between Makate and Vodacom continues.
WATCH: Lesufi urges public to boycott Vodacom
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
